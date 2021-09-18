Employees Retirement System of Texas Invests $4.91 Million in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 43,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,908,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in IHS Markit by 187.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 451 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in IHS Markit in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in IHS Markit in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IHS Markit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in IHS Markit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

In other IHS Markit news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total transaction of $1,659,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total value of $10,159,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,523,942.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,190 shares of company stock worth $16,935,059 in the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INFO opened at $121.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.16 and its 200-day moving average is $108.88. IHS Markit Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $76.04 and a fifty-two week high of $124.63. The company has a market capitalization of $48.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.03 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

INFO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.67.

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

