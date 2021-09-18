Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 3,000 Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Employees Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.06% of SYNNEX worth $3,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in SYNNEX by 31.1% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in SYNNEX by 31.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 515,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,769,000 after buying an additional 122,511 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in SYNNEX by 8.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in SYNNEX by 53.8% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 4,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in SYNNEX by 19.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 92,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,228,000 after buying an additional 15,336 shares during the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SYNNEX news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 2,196 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.70, for a total transaction of $267,253.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Larocque sold 3,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $370,348.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,172 shares of company stock valued at $2,572,712. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SNX shares. Raymond James raised their target price on SYNNEX from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. lifted their price target on SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SYNNEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

NYSE:SNX opened at $115.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.72. SYNNEX Co. has a 52-week low of $50.49 and a 52-week high of $130.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.49 and a 200 day moving average of $119.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.70.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.85%.

SYNNEX Profile

SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

