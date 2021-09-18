Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 60,000 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Employees Retirement System of Texas decreased its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 57.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Textron were worth $3,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TXT. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 412.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,533,392 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $105,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,103 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Textron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,351,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,850,852 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $384,280,000 after purchasing an additional 545,155 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,518,606 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,991,883,000 after purchasing an additional 392,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Textron by 21.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,936,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $108,620,000 after acquiring an additional 336,138 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Textron stock opened at $68.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.80. Textron Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.82 and a 52-week high of $74.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.12.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Textron had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Textron’s payout ratio is 3.86%.

TXT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Textron from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen raised shares of Textron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.38.

In other news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 1,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $131,053.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,328,628.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Textron Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

