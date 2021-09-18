Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Stock Position Raised by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Employers were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIG. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Employers during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Employers by 90.2% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Employers by 11.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Employers in the first quarter worth $396,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Employers in the first quarter worth $403,000. 76.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Employers alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Employers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of Employers stock opened at $39.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.98. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.89 and a 12 month high of $43.82.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $171.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.10 million. Employers had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 6.99%. Employers’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Employers’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

Employers Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

Read More: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.