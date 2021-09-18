Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. (NYSE:EPWR) Short Interest Update

Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. (NYSE:EPWR) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decline of 49.8% from the August 15th total of 22,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 42,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NYSE EPWR remained flat at $$9.75 during trading on Friday. 53 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,848. Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $10.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I in the first quarter valued at $144,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I during the first quarter worth about $148,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I during the first quarter worth about $242,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I during the first quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I during the first quarter worth about $484,000. Institutional investors own 54.08% of the company’s stock.

Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in New York, New York.

