Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) to post $0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Endeavor Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endeavor Group will report full-year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Endeavor Group.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported 0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.01 by 0.20. The firm had revenue of 1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.14 billion.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 33.38.

Shares of EDR traded up 0.25 on Friday, reaching 25.60. 656,519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,048,906. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Endeavor Group has a 12 month low of 22.02 and a 12 month high of 33.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is 25.38.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth $1,015,000. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth $118,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

