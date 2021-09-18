Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Position Decreased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 135,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Energizer were worth $5,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Energizer from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.89.

NYSE ENR opened at $38.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 297.00 and a beta of 1.22. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.81 and a 52-week high of $52.85.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $721.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.20 million. Energizer had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 73.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.95%.

In related news, CFO Timothy W. Gorman purchased 5,875 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.89 per share, with a total value of $240,228.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,535,431.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.

