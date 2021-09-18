EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Earns Buy Rating from KeyCorp

KeyCorp restated their buy rating on shares of EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $115.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NPO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnPro Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of EnPro Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of NPO opened at $83.87 on Tuesday. EnPro Industries has a fifty-two week low of $53.35 and a fifty-two week high of $99.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.18 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.98.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $298.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.75 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 9.20%. Equities research analysts forecast that EnPro Industries will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.54%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 84,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,566,000 after acquiring an additional 21,584 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $817,000. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 22,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 115,420.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

