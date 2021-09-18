Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Purchased by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ENTG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 270.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 109,678 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 10.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 3.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 2.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,489,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $166,541,000 after purchasing an additional 41,381 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the first quarter worth $40,000. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ENTG opened at $132.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 53.25 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.96 and a 52-week high of $133.30.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $571.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.97 million. Entegris had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 28.50%. Entegris’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.60%.

In other news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.41, for a total transaction of $505,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total transaction of $258,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,127 shares of company stock valued at $7,262,310 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ENTG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.20.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

