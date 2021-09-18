Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Given New $122.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $122.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ETR. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $119.86.

Get Entergy alerts:

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $111.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.57. Entergy has a 52-week low of $85.78 and a 52-week high of $115.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.69.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). Entergy had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Analysts forecast that Entergy will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the second quarter valued at about $412,419,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,289,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $427,642,000 after buying an additional 1,269,665 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,709,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,562,646,000 after buying an additional 1,250,040 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 194.4% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,437,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,979,000 after buying an additional 949,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,943,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,329,000 after buying an additional 704,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.