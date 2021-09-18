Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Entravision is a diversified media company utilizing a combination of television, radio, outdoor and publishing operations to reach Hispanic consumers in the United States. The company is the largest Univision-affiliated television group in the United States. It owns Univision-affiliated stations in 17 of the top 50 Hispanic markets in the United States. Also, the company operates the largest centrally programmed Spanish-language radio network. The company produces seven formats to appeal to the diverse musical tastes of the listeners. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Noble Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Entravision Communications in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet raised Entravision Communications from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

NYSE:EVC opened at $7.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.28. The company has a market cap of $598.38 million, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.70. Entravision Communications has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $8.11.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $178.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.10 million. Entravision Communications had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 7.59%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Entravision Communications will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.26%.

In other news, COO Liberman A. Jeffery sold 6,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total transaction of $47,092.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul A. Zevnik sold 68,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $445,339.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 300,065 shares of company stock valued at $1,822,340. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Entravision Communications in the first quarter worth $60,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 37.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 10,133 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,187,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,997,000 after purchasing an additional 186,648 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Entravision Communications in the first quarter worth $155,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 99.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 22,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.37% of the company’s stock.

About Entravision Communications

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.

