Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 13,360 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) by 33.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,360 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF were worth $2,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. StoneX Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 35,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 35,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 25,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000.

NYSEARCA LRGF opened at $43.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.52. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a 52-week low of $31.72 and a 52-week high of $45.12.

