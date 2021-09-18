Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $2.25 Million Stock Position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,433 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.36% of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF worth $2,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 111,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 27,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 33,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 22,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 18,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the period.

First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF stock opened at $20.18 on Friday. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $20.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.18 and a 200-day moving average of $20.18.

