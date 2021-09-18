Enzyme (MLN) Market Capitalization Achieves $206.21 Million

Enzyme (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 17th. One Enzyme coin can currently be purchased for $115.02 or 0.00239827 BTC on exchanges. Enzyme has a total market cap of $206.21 million and $19.28 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Enzyme has traded up 11.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00058875 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002937 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.98 or 0.00133396 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00013324 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00046471 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Enzyme is a coin. It launched on January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 1,824,437 coins and its circulating supply is 1,792,738 coins. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enzyme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enzyme using one of the exchanges listed above.

