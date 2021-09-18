Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Johnson Rice

Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Johnson Rice’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 53.02% from the stock’s previous close.

EOSE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price target on Eos Energy Enterprises from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:EOSE opened at $13.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $701.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $31.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.64 and its 200 day moving average is $16.18.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eos Energy Enterprises news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 94,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $1,279,910.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 330,816 shares of company stock worth $4,517,795. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $592,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 2,538,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,587,000 after purchasing an additional 435,519 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 69,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $6,593,000. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

