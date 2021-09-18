EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.25

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

EPR Properties has decreased its dividend payment by 62.9% over the last three years. EPR Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 500.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect EPR Properties to earn $3.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.3%.

Shares of EPR stock opened at $49.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -34.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.79. The company has a current ratio of 9.35, a quick ratio of 9.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $20.62 and a twelve month high of $56.07.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $125.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.62 million. EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 21.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.18%. EPR Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EPR shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EPR Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

