EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.25

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.
EPR Properties has decreased its dividend payment by 62.9% over the last three years. EPR Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 500.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect EPR Properties to earn $3.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.3%.
Shares of EPR stock opened at $49.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -34.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.79. The company has a current ratio of 9.35, a quick ratio of 9.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $20.62 and a twelve month high of $56.07.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EPR shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EPR Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.
About EPR Properties
EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.
Further Reading: Institutional Investors
Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.