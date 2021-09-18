EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.25

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

EPR Properties has decreased its dividend by 62.9% over the last three years. EPR Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 500.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect EPR Properties to earn $3.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.3%.

Shares of NYSE:EPR opened at $49.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.85. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $20.62 and a 12-month high of $56.07. The company has a quick ratio of 9.35, a current ratio of 9.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $125.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.62 million. EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 21.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup raised shares of EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James raised shares of EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

