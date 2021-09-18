EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.25

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.
EPR Properties has decreased its dividend by 62.9% over the last three years. EPR Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 500.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect EPR Properties to earn $3.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.3%.
Shares of NYSE:EPR opened at $49.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.85. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $20.62 and a 12-month high of $56.07. The company has a quick ratio of 9.35, a current ratio of 9.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.
EPR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup raised shares of EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James raised shares of EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.
EPR Properties Company Profile
EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.
