Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 25.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,602 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,306,000 after purchasing an additional 10,656 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.3% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $81.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.99. The stock has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.50. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.93 and a 12-month high of $88.47.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $317.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 66.82%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.56.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

