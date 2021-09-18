Ergo Price Tops $17.33 on Major Exchanges (ERG)

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 18th. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for about $17.33 or 0.00035745 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a market capitalization of $554.71 million and approximately $3.98 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ergo has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,476.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,483.99 or 0.07186931 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.33 or 0.00378172 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $633.86 or 0.01307554 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.83 or 0.00119291 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $271.32 or 0.00559687 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $238.45 or 0.00491877 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $159.21 or 0.00328428 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006275 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org . Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

