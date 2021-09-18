Eric Ostertag Sells 20,000 Shares of Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) Stock

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) CEO Eric Ostertag sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $162,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Eric Ostertag also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 1st, Eric Ostertag sold 20,563 shares of Poseida Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total transaction of $200,900.51.

Shares of PSTX stock opened at $8.00 on Friday. Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $7.81 and a one year high of $13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a current ratio of 7.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of -0.93.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.11). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Poseida Therapeutics by 326.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Poseida Therapeutics by 76.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. 44.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Poseida Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

About Poseida Therapeutics

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

