Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.48 Million

Brokerages expect that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) will announce $15.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $17.05 million and the lowest is $13.00 million. Esperion Therapeutics posted sales of $3.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 304.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $84.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $78.14 million to $87.13 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $130.61 million, with estimates ranging from $100.00 million to $145.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Esperion Therapeutics.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.82) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $40.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 80.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on ESPR. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $134.00 to $114.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.09.

ESPR traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,522,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,163. Esperion Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.98 and a one year high of $40.20. The firm has a market cap of $353.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 97,112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. Institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

