Ethic Inc. Invests $311,000 in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Ethic Inc. bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 14.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 211,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,629,000 after purchasing an additional 27,180 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 27.0% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 35,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 7,453 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the second quarter worth approximately $2,432,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 39.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 8,152 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 144.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $2,600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,576. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 4,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total transaction of $245,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,164.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,100 shares of company stock worth $3,060,419 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KNX stock opened at $51.87 on Friday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.07 and a 1 year high of $54.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.65%.

Several analysts recently commented on KNX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Europe started coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.39.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

