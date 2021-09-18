Ethic Inc. Raises Stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 67.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,403 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sirius XM by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Sirius XM by 331.5% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Sirius XM in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.46% of the company’s stock.

SIRI opened at $6.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.27. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $8.14. The firm has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.60, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.06.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 62.88% and a net margin of 2.93%. Sirius XM’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.0146 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Sirius XM announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SIRI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.65 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.59.

In related news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 214,948 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $1,422,955.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

