Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Position Reduced by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 40.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 953 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 653 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Etsy were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ETSY. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Etsy by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Etsy stock opened at $226.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.00. The company has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 6.61 and a quick ratio of 6.61. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.11 and a fifty-two week high of $251.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $528.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.70 million. Etsy had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 73.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ETSY shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $204.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Roth Capital cut shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $245.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.64.

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.40, for a total transaction of $194,436.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 4,922 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.49, for a total transaction of $972,045.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,172 shares of company stock valued at $14,033,402. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

