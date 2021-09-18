Everipedia Price Reaches $0.0163 on Exchanges (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. Over the last week, Everipedia has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. Everipedia has a market cap of $163.82 million and $7.43 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everipedia coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0163 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.76 or 0.00072032 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.73 or 0.00121716 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.14 or 0.00174365 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,426.06 or 0.07100086 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,200.97 or 0.99890547 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $409.77 or 0.00849208 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002648 BTC.

About Everipedia

Everipedia was first traded on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,021,453,885 coins and its circulating supply is 10,021,392,254 coins. The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

