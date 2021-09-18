EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Brokerages expect that EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for EverQuote’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.14). EverQuote posted earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that EverQuote will report full year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.04). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow EverQuote.

Get EverQuote alerts:

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $105.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. EverQuote’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of EverQuote from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on EverQuote from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EverQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of EverQuote from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EverQuote has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

Shares of EVER stock opened at $20.99 on Friday. EverQuote has a 52 week low of $18.35 and a 52 week high of $54.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.39 million, a PE ratio of -46.64 and a beta of 1.29.

In other news, Director David B. Blundin bought 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.02 per share, with a total value of $627,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Craig Lister sold 1,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $28,146.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 44,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,229.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,509 shares of company stock worth $801,425 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its stake in EverQuote by 180.3% during the 1st quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 154,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after buying an additional 99,506 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in EverQuote by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 73,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 20,544 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in EverQuote by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 142,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in EverQuote by 208.6% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 13,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 1.0% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 501,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,399,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. 57.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EverQuote (EVER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.