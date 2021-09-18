EvidenZ (BCDT) Market Cap Hits $6.61 Million

EvidenZ (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Over the last seven days, EvidenZ has traded up 36.1% against the U.S. dollar. One EvidenZ coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000361 BTC on popular exchanges. EvidenZ has a total market capitalization of $6.61 million and $62,041.00 worth of EvidenZ was traded on exchanges in the last day.



About EvidenZ

EvidenZ (BCDT) is a coin. It launched on December 21st, 2017. EvidenZ’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 38,215,698 coins. EvidenZ’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma . EvidenZ’s official website is www.bcdiploma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

Buying and Selling EvidenZ

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvidenZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvidenZ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EvidenZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

