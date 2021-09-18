Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Sold by Tobam

Tobam lessened its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,653 shares during the quarter. Extra Space Storage comprises 2.3% of Tobam’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Tobam owned 0.26% of Extra Space Storage worth $56,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXR. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 26.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,575,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $749,568,000 after purchasing an additional 954,905 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 72.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,717,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,653,000 after acquiring an additional 720,549 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 63.4% during the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,645,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,058,000 after acquiring an additional 638,001 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,856,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,306,505,000 after acquiring an additional 531,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 116.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 395,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,467,000 after acquiring an additional 213,355 shares in the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on EXR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.15.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock traded down $2.83 on Friday, reaching $180.11. 1,300,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,021. The company has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.19. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.74 and a 52 week high of $194.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $178.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 46.33%. The firm had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.70%.

In related news, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 11,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total value of $1,936,466.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,299,255.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.89, for a total value of $618,337.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,405.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,390 shares of company stock worth $2,990,854 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

