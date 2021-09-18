EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,500 shares, a growth of 49.5% from the August 15th total of 54,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ EYEG traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $2.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,746,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,373. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.10. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $8.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.07. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EyeGate Pharmaceuticals will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EyeGate Pharmaceuticals news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 58.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYEG. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EyeGate Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $375,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals by 193.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,767 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 84,227 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in EyeGate Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $730,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,346,601 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on EYEG. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on EyeGate Pharmaceuticals from $10.75 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. Its pipeline includes MoxiGel and Ocular Bandage Gel. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

