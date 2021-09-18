F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,317 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,824 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $3,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the first quarter worth $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the first quarter worth $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 119.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the first quarter worth $75,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $204.58 on Friday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.79 and a fifty-two week high of $216.15. The stock has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $651.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.94 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 11.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 1,797 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.31, for a total transaction of $374,333.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,075,712.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 472 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total value of $99,252.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,996.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,359 shares of company stock valued at $2,290,432. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FFIV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.39 price objective (down previously from $235.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.39 price objective (down previously from $252.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $204.10 price objective (down previously from $229.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, F5 Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.11.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

