Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Receives $406.13 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the forty-one analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $406.51.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FB. Argus raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of FB traded down $8.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $364.72. 26,275,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,580,177. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $363.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $330.30. Facebook has a 52-week low of $244.13 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Facebook will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total transaction of $490,705.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.23, for a total transaction of $25,604,079.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,584,140 shares of company stock valued at $927,876,141. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.