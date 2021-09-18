Facedrive (OTCMKTS:FDVRF) Shares Up 123%

Facedrive Inc. (OTCMKTS:FDVRF) shot up 123% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.60 and last traded at $1.60. 1,916,207 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,052% from the average session volume of 166,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.94.

Facedrive Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FDVRF)

Facedrive Inc operates as a ride-sharing company in Canada. It offers Facedrive Rideshare, an ecofriendly rideshare business; Facedrive Foods, a food-delivery business; Facedrive Health, a contact-tracing and health services business; Facedrive Marketplace, an e-commerce business; and Facedrive Social, a social media platform, as well as Steer, an electric and hybrid vehicle subscription business.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Facedrive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facedrive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.