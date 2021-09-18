FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.97

FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.97 and traded as low as $2.16. FedNat shares last traded at $2.23, with a volume of 67,239 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FedNat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $38.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.97.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The insurance provider reported ($2.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($2.03). FedNat had a negative net margin of 41.94% and a negative return on equity of 78.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FedNat Holding will post -4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FedNat in the first quarter valued at about $6,575,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FedNat during the 1st quarter worth $1,884,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in FedNat in the second quarter valued at about $640,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedNat by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,129,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after purchasing an additional 66,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FedNat during the second quarter valued at about $218,000. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FedNat

FedNat Holding Co engages in providing the insurance services. It offers underwriting services to homeowners, personal automobile, commercial general liability, federal flood, and other lines of insurance. The company was founded by Edward J. Lawson and Michele V. Lawson in 1991 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

