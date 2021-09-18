Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Sold by Nikulski Financial Inc.

Nikulski Financial Inc. cut its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,655 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FBND. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 75.6% during the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 70,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 30,385 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 183,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,803,000 after purchasing an additional 17,084 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 46,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 7,309 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 30.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 9,007 shares during the period.

Shares of FBND traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.70. 200,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,313. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.16. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $52.13 and a twelve month high of $55.16.

