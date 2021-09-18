Fiera Capital Corp Decreases Stock Position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 2.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 306,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,376 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $24,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Guardant Health by 3,333.3% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Guardant Health in the first quarter worth $44,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in Guardant Health by 214.0% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Guardant Health in the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Guardant Health in the first quarter worth $244,000. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.27, for a total value of $613,148.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,117,560.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 10,559 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,372,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,361 shares of company stock valued at $3,190,158. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.00.

NASDAQ:GH opened at $132.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 19.30 and a current ratio of 19.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.02 and a 200 day moving average of $129.06. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.66 and a 52-week high of $181.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.03 and a beta of 0.51.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.09). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 37.35% and a negative net margin of 116.99%. The firm had revenue of $92.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.63 million. Equities analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

