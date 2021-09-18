Fiera Capital Corp Sells 14,016 Shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Fiera Capital Corp cut its holdings in shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 248,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,016 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in BRP were worth $10,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOOO. Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in BRP by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BRP by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in BRP by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 36,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its position in BRP by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in BRP by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

DOOO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded BRP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on BRP from C$125.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. BNP Paribas began coverage on BRP in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. CIBC upgraded BRP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded BRP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.69.

Shares of BRP stock opened at $94.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 3.00. BRP Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.90 and a 12 month high of $102.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.88.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $1.85. BRP had a negative return on equity of 209.67% and a net margin of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that BRP Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.104 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is 10.45%.

About BRP

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

