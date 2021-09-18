Fiera Capital Corp Sells 8,280 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Fiera Capital Corp cut its stake in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 2.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 372,825 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,280 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $33,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Zendesk by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,020,871 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $135,388,000 after buying an additional 8,402 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zendesk by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,565 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in Zendesk during the 1st quarter valued at $5,696,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Zendesk by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 199,331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,435,000 after buying an additional 88,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Zendesk by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,848,364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $245,130,000 after buying an additional 844,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZEN stock opened at $124.61 on Friday. Zendesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.52 and a 52-week high of $166.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of -66.99 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.74.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.88% and a negative net margin of 18.77%. The business had revenue of $318.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.96, for a total value of $443,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.72, for a total transaction of $688,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,031 shares of company stock valued at $15,100,303 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zendesk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.00.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

