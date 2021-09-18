FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Stock Price Up 5.6%

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) shares traded up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $43.07 and last traded at $42.95. 154,656 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,566,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.66.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of FIGS in a research report on Monday, August 30th. FIG Partners assumed coverage on shares of FIGS in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of FIGS from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of FIGS in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of FIGS in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.45.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.22.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FIGS, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 157,587 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $7,450,713.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in FIGS during the second quarter valued at $87,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FIGS during the second quarter valued at $173,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in FIGS during the second quarter valued at $175,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in FIGS during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in FIGS during the second quarter valued at $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.99% of the company’s stock.

FIGS Company Profile (NYSE:FIGS)

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

