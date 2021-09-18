Financial Review: Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) & Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO)

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) and Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Singular Genomics Systems and Precipio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Singular Genomics Systems N/A N/A N/A Precipio -124.55% -55.13% -40.36%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Singular Genomics Systems and Precipio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Singular Genomics Systems 0 1 3 0 2.75 Precipio 0 0 1 0 3.00

Singular Genomics Systems presently has a consensus target price of $30.33, indicating a potential upside of 126.54%. Precipio has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 125.08%. Given Singular Genomics Systems’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Singular Genomics Systems is more favorable than Precipio.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Singular Genomics Systems and Precipio’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Singular Genomics Systems N/A N/A -$27.94 million N/A N/A Precipio $6.09 million 11.60 -$10.63 million N/A N/A

Precipio has higher revenue and earnings than Singular Genomics Systems.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.9% of Singular Genomics Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.9% of Precipio shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of Precipio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Singular Genomics Systems beats Precipio on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Singular Genomics Systems

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc., a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

About Precipio

Precipio, Inc.is a cancer diagnostics and reagent technology company, which provides diagnostic products and services to the oncology market. Its products include ICP, HemeScreen, and IV-Cell, and services include primary diagnostic, SmartPath, SmartGen, HemeScreen Panel, and ICE COLD-PCR. The company was founded on March 6, 1997 and is headquartered in New Haven, CT.

