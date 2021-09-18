Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD) Short Interest Update

Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the August 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of FNWD remained flat at $$42.45 during trading hours on Friday. Finward Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $46.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.73 million, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.06.

About Finward Bancorp

