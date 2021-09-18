First High-School Education Group (NYSE:FHS) vs. Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Critical Comparison

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) and First High-School Education Group (NYSE:FHS) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Strategic Education alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Strategic Education and First High-School Education Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Strategic Education 0 2 2 0 2.50 First High-School Education Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Strategic Education currently has a consensus target price of $87.50, suggesting a potential upside of 23.43%. First High-School Education Group has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 170.94%. Given First High-School Education Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First High-School Education Group is more favorable than Strategic Education.

Profitability

This table compares Strategic Education and First High-School Education Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Strategic Education 4.24% 7.82% 5.96% First High-School Education Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Strategic Education and First High-School Education Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Strategic Education $1.03 billion 1.70 $86.27 million $6.68 10.61 First High-School Education Group $68.33 million 1.72 $11.71 million N/A N/A

Strategic Education has higher revenue and earnings than First High-School Education Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.8% of Strategic Education shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of First High-School Education Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Strategic Education shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Strategic Education beats First High-School Education Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

First High-School Education Group Company Profile

First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. operates private high schools in Western China. It provides private fundamental education and complementary education services, including middle and high school, and tutorial school. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a network of 19 schools located in Yunnan province, Guizhou province, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, and Shanxi Province, which offers 14 high school programs, seven middle school programs, and four tutorial school programs for Gaokao repeaters. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Kunming, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.