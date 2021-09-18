First Mercantile Trust Co. Makes New Investment in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LANC. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Lancaster Colony by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Lancaster Colony by 3.7% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 5.4% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 4.2% during the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

Lancaster Colony stock opened at $169.81 on Friday. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 1 year low of $162.53 and a 1 year high of $201.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $186.37 and its 200-day moving average is $186.49. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85 and a beta of 0.17.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $385.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.29 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 17.58%. Lancaster Colony’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.03%.

LANC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Sidoti assumed coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company.

Lancaster Colony Profile

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.