First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,800 shares, a drop of 64.2% from the August 15th total of 178,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 460,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

FTGC stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,195. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.86. First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund has a 52-week low of $16.62 and a 52-week high of $24.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 150.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 275.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000.

