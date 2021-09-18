First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) Short Interest Update

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,100 shares, a decline of 60.2% from the August 15th total of 105,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTXO. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the second quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000.

NASDAQ FTXO traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $31.44. The company had a trading volume of 30,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,393. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 1-year low of $15.92 and a 1-year high of $33.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.07 and its 200-day moving average is $31.49.

