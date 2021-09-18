First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Purchased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 2.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,762,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969,873 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,128,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,983,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,316,000 after buying an additional 947,516 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,145,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,129,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,854,000 after acquiring an additional 828,927 shares during the period.

Shares of FPE opened at $20.74 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $18.93 and a one year high of $20.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.65 and its 200-day moving average is $20.46.

