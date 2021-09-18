First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIX) Trading Down 0.3%

First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIX) fell 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.88 and last traded at $19.88. 11,540 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 673% from the average session volume of 1,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.94.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EFIX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF in the first quarter valued at about $3,861,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF in the first quarter valued at about $3,861,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF in the first quarter valued at about $3,822,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF in the first quarter valued at about $3,764,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF in the first quarter worth about $251,000.

