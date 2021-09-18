FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have commented on FGROY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Peel Hunt raised FirstGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of FirstGroup stock opened at $1.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.18. FirstGroup has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $1.38.

FirstGroup Plc engages in the provision of passenger transport services. It operates through the following segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment provides transportation among students in North America. The First Transit segment offers public transit management and contracting services in North America.

