FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Sets New 12-Month High at $16.92

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.92 and last traded at $16.90, with a volume of 330 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.30.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.62 and a 200-day moving average of $12.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $902.44 million, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Get FLEX LNG alerts:

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $65.84 million for the quarter. FLEX LNG had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 8.94%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.43%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of FLEX LNG in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in FLEX LNG in the second quarter valued at about $180,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of FLEX LNG during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,825,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,851,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in FLEX LNG by 2,343.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 7,945 shares during the last quarter. 18.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLEX LNG Company Profile (NYSE:FLNG)

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the operation of carrier vessels. It focuses on the engineering and construction of liquefied natural gas producer units. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in August 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for FLEX LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEX LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.