Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLXT) Short Interest Up 105.0% in August

Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLXT) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,200 shares, an increase of 105.0% from the August 15th total of 36,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 721,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

FLXT stock opened at $0.06 on Friday. Flexpoint Sensor Systems has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average is $0.07.

Flexpoint Sensor Systems Company Profile

Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of bend sensor technology and products. It also supplies thin film sensing technology to automotive, medical, industrial controls, and consumer products industries. Its products include bend sensor, USB bend sensor kit, USB glove kit, and Flexpoint BSV software.

