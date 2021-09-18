Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLXT) Short Interest Up 105.0% in August

Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLXT) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,200 shares, an increase of 105.0% from the August 15th total of 36,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 721,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
FLXT stock opened at $0.06 on Friday. Flexpoint Sensor Systems has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average is $0.07.
Flexpoint Sensor Systems Company Profile
