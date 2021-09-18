Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.000-$7.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.710. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms recently commented on FL. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Foot Locker from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Foot Locker from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Foot Locker in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Foot Locker from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Foot Locker from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.59.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

NYSE:FL opened at $49.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.24. Foot Locker has a twelve month low of $31.41 and a twelve month high of $66.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.37.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.20. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 11.69%. Foot Locker’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.47%.

In related news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 64,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.52, for a total transaction of $4,071,187.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Giovanna Cipriano sold 10,000 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $624,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 195,697 shares of company stock worth $12,436,587. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Foot Locker stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 40.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 430,796 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,781 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.42% of Foot Locker worth $26,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.